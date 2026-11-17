Professor Michael Freeman has said that he believed the injuries recorded in the files were more consistent with strangulation than suicide

Professor Freeman said he believed that Epstein had been strangled, likely from behind, before the same ligature was used to suspend his body from the bunk bed. Picture: Kypros/Getty

By Georgia Bell

A forensic expert has revealed that he believes Jeffrey Epstein died as a result of a homicide, rather than suicide.

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Professor Michael Freeman said he concluded this after reviewing files and photographs held by New York City’s medical examiner. The convicted sex offender was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on 10 August 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. At the time, Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by the city’s medical examiner. Dr Barbara Sampson, then chief medical examiner, previously said she stood “firmly” behind that conclusion. But Professor Freeman has now said that he believed the injuries recorded in the files were more consistent with strangulation. Read more: Police probe Andrew's Balmoral visits with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Read more: Judge ends Trump's attempts to sue Wall Street Journal over Epstein birthday message reporting

He said there was evidence of a deep haemorrhage to Epstein’s left shoulder, apparent injuries to his face and marks above the ligature mark on his neck which he said could indicate an attempt to remove a ligature. Professor Freeman said he believed that Epstein had been strangled, likely from behind, before the same ligature was used to suspend his body from the bunk bed. “The injuries and the way the body was found don’t match up,” he said. “There’s only one remaining explanation then, and that is that the death was as a result of a homicide.” Professor Freeman’s conclusions are based on medical examiner files and photographs supplied by Epstein’s brother, Mark, who has long maintained that the death was a murder. Professor Freeman said his analysis was independent and that he had not been paid by Mark Epstein. His research has not been peer-reviewed, and Professor Freeman did not examine Epstein’s body directly.