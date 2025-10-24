Sean Dyche's first match in charge of Forest saw a historic win for the side against Porto

Nottingham Forest have won their first European game in 30 years - as Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus scored penalties to beat Porto 2-0 at the City Ground. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Nottingham Forest have won their first European game in 30 years - as Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus scored penalties to beat Porto 2-0 at the City Ground.

Having secured a long-awaited continental return under Nuno Espirito Santo and been led in their first two Europa League games by Ange Postecoglou, the Reds' first win in the competition came under their third manager of the season. Dyche's side showed promise, fight and panache on Thursday evening as spot-kicks from skipper Gibbs-White and striker Jesus ended Forest's 10-game winless streak in all competitions and Porto's unbeaten start to the season. It was a shot in the arm for the two-time European Cup winners and saw the City Ground celebrate a first victory in continental competition since November 1995. Gibbs-White put Forest ahead from the spot by keeping his cool after a handball by Jan Bednarek, who saw an equaliser early in the second half ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Having secured a long-awaited continental return under Nuno Espirito Santo and been led in their first two Europa League games by Ange Postecoglou, the Reds' first win in the competition came under their third manager of the season. Picture: Getty

Further VAR intervention helped Dyche's side settle growing nerves, with Jesus - who scored both goals in the 2-2 draw at Real Betis on the opening night - converting the second penalty of the evening. It was a memorable night at the City Ground, which started with Dyche and his coaching staff, including Forest favourites Steve Stone and Ian Woan, receiving a wonderful welcome. Callum Hudson-Odoi was among Forest's three changes and was first to test Diogo Costa, forcing Porto's goalkeeper into a save from 20 yards and then seeing an effort from the resulting corner deflected over. Forest were making life uncomfortable through intensity and physicality that helped them earn a penalty, with former Southampton defender Bednarek adjudged to have handled when attempting to beat Jesus in the air. Gibbs-White took the ball after a VAR check and sent Costa the wrong way with a 19th-minute penalty that ruthlessly ambitious Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis applauded in the stands. It was just the third goal Porto had conceded this season and the hosts held off the Portuguese league leaders' attempt to hit back before the break. Diligent defending and solid play kept them at arm's length, with Matz Sels producing a save that was almost as impressive as Alan Varela's long-range attempt was audacious. Pablo Rosario prodded wide towards the end of a first half that Oleksandr Zinchenko would not complete as Nicolo Savona replaced the limping left-back. Porto returned from the break strongly and silenced the City Ground shortly after the restart.

Gibbs-White took the ball after a VAR check and sent Costa the wrong way with a 19th-minute penalty . Picture: Getty