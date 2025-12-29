LBC tried a whole box of Forest Feast snacks! Picture: Forest Feast

LBC had the privilege of being sent a box of Forest Feast snacks to review - a gesture that was very much appreciated in the office.

Forest Feast has taken the snack industry by storm with its ingenious and delicious combinations of fruit, nuts, and spices. Self-described as “trailblazers of treats”, Forest Feast aims to elevate the everyday snack into something altogether more memorable - and in many cases, they succeed. It makes snacking at your desk seem decadent, luxurious even. With an ethos rooted in craftsmanship and global inspiration, the Northern Ireland-based brand combines flavours in ways that feel both indulgent and intentional. Below are our honest verdicts.

Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Almonds Overall: 10/10 From the first bite, these set the benchmark. Perfectly roasted almonds cloaked in smooth, well-balanced chocolate makes a snack that is effortlessly satisfying. Sweet without being saccharine, nutty without the bitterness, these are dangerously delicious. Without realising, the whole packet has been demolished. A unanimous office favourite and, for many, the standout of the entire box. Many more packets have been purchased since. Dark Chocolate Cherries Overall: 9/10 These offer a bold contrast of flavours. The dark chocolate provides richness and depth, while the cherry delivers an intense, fruity sharpness. The texture is slightly dry and faintly unconventional, which may divide opinion, but the flavour payoff is undeniable. A chic, sophisticated snack with a slightly eccentric edge. Dark Chocolate Mango Overall: 6.5/10 While undeniably pleasant, this pairing doesn’t quite reach its full potential in our opinion. The chocolate, though tasty, overwhelms the mango, leaving its tropical sweetness somewhat muted and overpowered. That said, it still feels like a wholesome and considered snack - just one that plays it a little too safe.

Pistachio Dates Overall: 8/10 A striking combination that certainly commands attention. The dates are intensely sweet and notably sticky, with a dense, almost caramel-like texture that may take some getting used to. Paired with pistachios, however, they become deeply satisfying, offering a rich, energy-boosting snack with a distinctly indulgent feel. A real treat. Dark Chocolate Ginger Overall: 3/10 Regrettably, this was the least popular packet in the box. The ginger arrives with an almost confrontational intensity, dominating the palate and lingering far longer than welcome. The aftertaste proved particularly divisive, and for most in the office, this was a step too far in terms of flavour boldness. Apologies Ginger. Chocolate Orange Almonds Overall: 9.5/10 A true highlight. Bright, fragrant orange notes cut through the chocolate beautifully, creating something that feels both indulgent and refreshing. Like a luxury take on a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, these somehow manage to feel both summery and wintery. A real seasonal treat and the undisputed office favourite.

Peppermint Dark Chocolate Almonds Overall: 7.5/10 An unexpected triumph. The peppermint is fresh and cooling rather than artificial, lending a clean finish to the rich dark chocolate. Like a high-end After Eight, these emerged as a dark (chocolate) horse - refined, refreshing, and surprisingly addictive. Fights were had over who got to finish them. Salted Dark Chocolate Almonds Overall: 8/10 A dependable classic executed with confidence. The salt sharpens the chocolate beautifully, enhancing rather than overpowering. While they may not astonish, they are undeniably satisfying - the kind of snack you reach for absentmindedly mid-email, only to discover the packet is empty.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Dates Overall: 4.5/10 These arrived with high expectations, but ultimately fell short. While the concept is appealing, the peanut butter flavour struggles to assert itself, leaving the dates to do most of the work which felt in the most part overpowering. Perfectly edible, but lacking the punch and balance hoped for from such a promising pairing of tastes. Salted Dark Chocolate Cashews Overall: 5.5/10 Pleasant, but ultimately unremarkable. The flavours are agreeable and the cashews satisfyingly creamy, yet the overall effect is somewhat forgettable. A sensible snack rather than a showstopper. Cookies & Cream Almonds Overall: 6/10 Decadent to a fault. The sweetness is pronounced, bordering on excessive, which limits their appeal over prolonged snacking as perhaps too sweet. Enjoyable in moderation, but unlikely to be anyone’s first choice. Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Dates Overall: 7/10 Sticky and indulgent, these divided opinion. While the texture of dates remains an acquired taste, the salted caramel flavour is well judged and indulgent without tipping into excess. A thoughtful pairing that will appeal to fans of richer snacks.

