Scientists have found “signs of progress” in cutting the amount of two so-called “forever chemicals” in England’s rivers and freshwater fish.

The Environment Agency found that between 2016 and 2025, levels of PFOS in English rivers fell by around 30% and PFOA by 29%.

PFAS are used in a range of products and industrial processes, such as cooking pans, firefighting foams and waterproof clothing, but they have been linked to cancer as well as harming bees and other wildlife.

The substances are among the most widely produced and studied types of PFAS, which are a large group of substances known as forever chemicals because they can accumulate in the environment and take centuries to break down.

PFOS and PFOA levels were found to have fallen significantly in the past decade after regulatory action and restrictions, according to a report published on Thursday by the Environment Agency (EA).

PFOS concentrations in freshwater fish were found to have declined by approximately 49%.

The watchdog said these reductions follow the introduction of regulatory action aimed at preventing the chemicals from entering the environment, including banning or restricting their use.

It does not include action to remove PFAS already present because there are no comprehensive clean-up rules, amid complexities and questions around how to carry out expensive remediation work and who should pay.

The report found the presence of PFAS overall continues to be widespread, reflecting decades of historic use and continued releases from some sources.

While PFOA and PFOS are just two of more than 45 types regulated in the UK and more than 10,000 different forever chemicals, Robert Bradburne, the Environment Agency’s chief scientist, said the findings show “signs of progress” and that the regulations “can work”.

“It’s progress towards where we want to get to in the longer term,” he said.

The watchdog is building its evidence base on how these chemicals enter the environment, where they are found and how they behave, to inform regulatory action.

Dr Bradburne added that the EA’s understanding of PFAS has “advanced significantly” since 2021, with the agency now able to monitor a much wider range of the chemicals with greater accuracy.

“The reductions in some older PFAS are encouraging, but there is more to do,” he said.

“This evidence will help us identify where further action is needed and support effective, proportionate decisions to protect the environment.”

Dr David Megson, reader in chemistry and environmental forensics at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “There is now data from thousands of samples, and this will be essential in helping us understand the state of our environment when it comes to PFAS.

“Positive trends indicate that levels of legacy PFAS are declining, but this report can be used to identify and target the worst areas of PFAS pollution so we can further accelerate work.

“There is a lot to do, and this report provides an essential foundation to support investigations to make the polluters pay for any damage they have caused.”

The EA said the findings will support the delivery of the Government’s PFAS plan, published earlier this year with the aim of better protecting the country and environment.

The plan includes improved testing and monitoring of England’s estuaries and coastal waters and developing safer alternatives to everyday items like water-repellent clothing and footwear.

Further work includes a possible restriction on the use of forever chemicals in firefighting foams, and legislating to prohibit further persistent organic pollutants.