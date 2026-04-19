Mrs Allen-King said she has been on the waiting list for a new guide dog for three years, but was told she was not fit enough to walk a mile a day

Jill Allen-King, from Essex, said having a guide dog had given her freedom and independence for decades — but without one, she now relies on friends and family to leave the house. Picture: LBC

By Shivani Sharma

An 85-year-old blind woman says she has been left housebound and “forgotten” after waiting more than three years for a new guide dog.

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Jill Allen-King, from Essex, said having a guide dog had given her freedom and independence for decades — but without one, she now relies on friends and family to leave the house. She told LBC the delay has had a devastating impact on her daily life and mental health, saying: “That’s what I’m missing now… not being able to go out on my own every day.” Mrs Allen-King, who said she has had seven guide dogs since the 1970s, believes older blind people are being failed and accused the charity of spending too much money on other services instead of training guide dogs. She said: “I do feel that elderly people are being discriminated against.” Mrs Allen-King lost her sight completely aged 24, on the day of her wedding, having already lived for years with severely limited vision after suffering measles and bronchial pneumonia as a baby. Read more: Tice says errors ‘bound to happen’ after reports he failed to pay £100,000 tax Read more: Attacks on peacekeepers in Lebanon must stop says UN chief

Jill Allen-King, from Essex, speaks with LBC's Shivani Sharma. Picture: LBC

She said the change from being partially sighted to fully blind was “a completely different world”, and described spending the first seven years afterwards “virtually housebound”. That changed in 1971, when she applied for her first guide dog, Topsy. By October that year, she had been matched with the dog — something she said “literally changed my life completely”. She said her guide dog allowed her to travel independently, take her daughter to school, attend meetings and campaign nationally for blind people’s rights. But now, more than 50 years later, she says she is back to depending on others. Mrs Allen-King said she has been on the waiting list for a new guide dog for three years, but was told she was not fit enough to walk a mile a day. “It’s catch-22… how can I get the exercise if you’re not giving me the guide dog?” She said that without a guide dog she is no longer able to go for the daily walks that had long kept her active. Mrs Allen-King said: “When you’ve been doing it for 54 years, going out every single day, whatever the weather… that’s what I appreciated most of all.”

Jill Allen-King, from Essex, said having a guide dog had given her freedom and independence for decades — but without one, she now relies on friends and family to leave the house. Picture: LBC

She also blamed the long waiting times for guide dogs on the fact that the method of training changed in 2017, after which point the rate of successful pairings dipped. She said the charity is now placing too much emphasis on positive reinforcement and treats, and claimed older training methods produced better results. She said: “They won’t accept they’ve got it wrong.” She also criticised what she sees as a shift in spending priorities, claiming too much money is being spent on support for blind children and rehabilitation services rather than guide dogs for older people. "Last year £10m was spent by Guide Dogs on equipment for blind children". Mrs Allen-King said: “I’m not saying blind children don’t need equipment in school, but it’s not the guide dog charity that should be providing that money.” She added: “The public are giving them money for training guide dogs.” Asked if she felt she had been forgotten, she replied: “Yeah.” Jill is one of 1200 blind people who are currently waiting for a guide dog, many of whom have also been waiting several years. Mrs Allen-King, who received an MBE for her campaigning work on access for blind people, said losing the independence to simply leave home alone had been the hardest part. She said: “Just going out every day on their own for a walk — that’s what everybody takes for granted.”

Guide dog puppy in training. Picture: Alamy