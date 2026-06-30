A book signed by Sir Paul McCartney has sold for nearly £1,000 after being donated to a charity shop.

It was subsequently sold at auction with Bonhams, raising £950 for Oxfam.

The book, donated as part of a wider collection of 1970s memorabilia, sat in the shop for several months before its inscription was discovered by manager Joan Randle.

The copy of Paul McCartney In His Own Words, a collection of interviews with the Beatles star, was given to an Oxfam shop in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.

Read More: 'He knew it better than I did': Paul McCartney lauds Paul Mescal's guitar ability ahead of actor playing Beatle in biopic

Read More: ‘Like my life flashing before my eyes’: Sir Paul McCartney’s emotional tribute to Linda in new Wings documentary

Ms Randle said: “The book had actually been sitting on a shelf for a few months alongside lots of other 1970s memorabilia.

“I’d been planning to use some of the items in a fun window display, so it wasn’t something we’d paid particular attention to at first.

“One afternoon I found myself with a bit of spare time and decided to work my way through the pile. It was one of the very last things I looked at.

“When I opened the book and saw Paul McCartney’s signature, I could hardly believe it… It was one of the best moments of my 10 years working in the shop.”

The book is signed on the inside front cover in black ballpoint pen by Sir Paul, reading: “All the best! to ye!”

Oxfam staff have so far been unable to trace the donor.

An Oxfam spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic example of how a single donation can make a real difference.

“We’ve just launched an emergency appeal following the devastating earthquake in Venezuela and every donation to our shops helps ensure Oxfam can respond when communities are hit by disasters around the world.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who donates to Oxfam.

“Whether it’s a signed collectible, a well-loved book or an everyday item, every donation and every sale helps us stand with people when they need it most.”