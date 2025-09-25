Former Arsenal star dies aged 21 following mid-game injury
Billy Vigar was airlifted to hospital on Saturday after a horror collision during a non-league clash
A formal Arsenal footballer has died aged 21 after suffering a fatal injury mid-game.
Billy Vigar was airlifted to hospital after crashing into a concrete wall during Chichester City’s clash against Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian League Premier Division on Saturday.
The game was abandoned shortly after, and it was later revealed that Vigar suffered a “significant brain injury” as a result of the collision.
He was pronounced dead on Thursday after succumbing to the injury in hospital.
Vigar's family said in a heartbreaking statement they are "devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport he loved".
"After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put into an induced coma,” they said.
"On Tuesday, he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.
"The responses to the original update show how much Billy was loved and thought of within the sport."
Tributes have poured in for the Arsenal academy graduate, who also had made appearances for Derby County, Hastings FC and Eastbourne Borough before moving to Chichester City.
Chichester City said in a statement: "After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma. On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning.
"The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.
"Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club."
The FA said in a statement: "We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time."