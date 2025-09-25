Billy Vigar was airlifted to hospital after crashing into a concrete wall during Chichester City’s clash against Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian League Premier Division on Saturday.

The game was abandoned shortly after, and it was later revealed that Vigar suffered a “significant brain injury” as a result of the collision.

He was pronounced dead on Thursday after succumbing to the injury in hospital.

Vigar's family said in a heartbreaking statement they are "devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport he loved".

"After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put into an induced coma,” they said.

