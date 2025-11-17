Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The aunt of Tulip Siddiq has been handed the death penalty in Bangladesh over crimes against humanity.

Sheikh Hasina, 78, Bangladesh’s prime minister at the time of mass student protests where around 1,400 died in August last year, was found to have directed the army to use drones and helicopters to kill demonstrators. Hasina fled to India and has refused to return to Bangladesh to face trial. People sentenced to death in Bangladesh are most commonly hanged. After the verdict she said: “The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate.

Hasina was tried in absentia, having fled Bangladesh for India, after mass student protests. Picture: Getty

“They are biased and politically motivated. In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh’s last elected prime minister.” Justice Mohammad Ghulam Murtaza Majumdar, of Bangladesh’s international crimes tribunal, said: “It is clear enough that the attack in question was directed against civilian population, and it was widespread and systematic. “Therefore, in the atrocities of killing and gravely injuring the protesters as aforesaid, accused prime minister Sheikh Hasina committed crimes against humanity by her incitement, direct order and also failure to take preventive measures.

She was found to have ordered lethal strikes on student protesters. Picture: Getty