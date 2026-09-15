Mr Haldane said any move to ditch it would be politically difficult but ministers could make the case by showing older voters the funding would improve prospects for their children and grandchildren

Former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

Former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane has called for the pension triple lock to be scrapped, arguing that the money should be redirected towards helping young people into work or education.

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Mr Haldane, now president of the British Chambers of Commerce and an adviser to the Prime Minister on economic policy, told LBC the policy had “done its work” by reducing pensioner poverty He said the Government should now focus on the one million young people classed as NEETs - not in education, employment or training. Speaking to Andrew Marr, he said ending the triple lock could form part of a broader spending package designed to restore credibility with financial markets while tackling intergenerational unfairness. “The triple lock came in [when] pensioner poverty was sky high,” he said. “And it’s done its work. That’s been beaten back to a relatively low level. If not now, Andrew, then when?” The triple lock guarantees that the state pension rises each year by whichever is highest of inflation, average earnings growth or 2.5%. Read more: State pensioners set to breach tax threshold under ‘triple lock’ boost Read more: Young Brits say employers are making Neet crisis worse, as 4 in 5 suggest firms are not helping them into work

Mr Haldane said any move to ditch it would be politically difficult, given the importance of pensioners as a voting group, but argued ministers could make the case by showing older voters the funding would be used to improve prospects for their children and grandchildren. He said: “There’s a way of presenting the ditching of the triple lock […] as being part of a rounded package. “And that package would be to enable action to be taken with those very young people, the one million NEETs.” Mr Haldane added that the financial pressures facing young people were also being felt by their parents and grandparents. “The costs being felt by those young people aren’t just being felt by them,” he said. “It’s being felt by their parents and grandparents as well.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden meets the first young people starting jobs as part of the 'Jobs Guarantee' scheme, which offers subsidised jobs for 18-24-year-olds who are on UC and having been looking for work for 18 months. Picture: Alamy

The former Bank economist also warned the Government against filling a potential hole in its fiscal plans through further tax rises. He said borrowing costs had risen sharply over the past two weeks, making the Chancellor’s Budget later this month significantly more difficult. Mr Haldane said the Government faced a choice between raising taxes and cutting spending, but insisted ministers should not impose further taxes on businesses. Asked whether he would advise the Prime Minister to raise taxes, he replied: “Definitively no. Definitively no.” He suggested the Prime Minister had made a mistake by failing to make the case for tax rises immediately upon taking office. “With hindsight, that may have been a more propitious course to have taken,” he said. “I understand the political cost of that. But equally, his stock of political capital is as high now as it ever will be. If you’re to do it, this is the moment.” Mr Haldane said that opportunity may now have passed, leaving ministers with what he described as a “ragbag of taxes” that could anger individual groups without raising enough money to solve the problem.

He suggested the Prime Minister had made a mistake by failing to make the case for tax rises immediately upon taking office. Picture: Getty