Alex Sibley was the heartthrob of the 2002 series of Big Brother

Alex Sibley (right) donning a teal Reform rosette with fellow candidate David Johnson. Picture: Social Media

By Issy Clarke

A former star of Big Brother has been elected as a Reform councillor in the local elections.

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Alex Sibley clinched the Emerson Park seat in the east London borough of Havering with 1,255 votes. He came in just behind fellow Reform candidate David Johnson with 1,306 votes. The 47-year-old former model and TV presenter appeared in series three of Brother in 2002. Read more: LIVE: 'I take responsibility': Starmer refuses to quit as he takes the blame for Labour's election bloodbath Read more: Calls grow for Starmer to resign as Labour faces devastating losses in local elections

The former heartthrob starred in series three of the reality show Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

A photo previously shared by Mr Sibley on Instagram of himself with Reform colleague Mr Johnson donning teal Reform rosettes was captioned: “It’s Official. 7th May 2026. “With a combined age of 126 years old and no degree from Oxford or Cambridge in Politics, we are Emerson Park candidates for Havering and Reform UK.” The former heartthrob was up against Green candidate Ghazala Ansari, Balwinder Singh Khaira for Labour and Dominic Noel Swan and Bernice Robinson on a joint ticket for the Conservatives. It comes as a jubilant Nigel Farage told LBC there was "no question that Reform" is gaining support after the party scooped up hundreds of seats across the country, including in many traditional Labour strongholds. Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Reform UK leader said: "We are a truly national party and we’re here to stay."

Nigel Farage Celebrates With New Reform Councillors In Havering. Picture: Getty

Farage said the most devastating result for Labour could be in Wales, where the party has won in every single election since 1922. Reform has so far gained more than 400 seats while Labour has lost over 250 and nine councils. Yet despite the bloodbath Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is "not going to walk away". Asked if he had considered throwing in the towel, the beleaguered Prime Minister said: “The voters have sent a message about the pace of change, how they want their lives improved. “I was elected to meet those challenges but I’m not going to walk away from those challenges.”

His TV career ground to a halt after a tragedy . Picture: Getty