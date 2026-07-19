The Nottingham Affected Families Group has sent three separate letters to the Government in light of the findings of the Ockenden report

Donna Ockenden during a press conference for the publication of the former midwife's independent report into maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Grieving parents have called for three former NHS managers to be stripped of their honours due to a number of avoidable deaths of babies in Nottingham.

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The Government-ordered review led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust found that more than 500 mothers and babies suffered potentially avoidable harm or died due to “deeply embedded systemic failures” at the “toxic” trust. The Nottingham Affected Families Group (NAFG), which represents hundreds of families, has sent three separate letters to the Government’s forfeiture committee, each calling for a CBE to be removed. The letters are asking for a rethink of the honours “in light of the findings of the independent review of maternity services” in the Ockenden report. Read More: Passport to Piddington: Oxfordshire village to hold independence referendum over asylum seeker housing plans Read More: Human remains found in search for missing American solider after Iran hit base in Jordan, US military say

(left to right) Gary and Sarah Andrews, and Sarah and Jack Hawkins at the publication of Donna Ockenden's independent report into maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. Picture: Alamy

The letters note the review’s criticisms are directed at the leadership collectively and “identify significant failures of leadership and governance”, the Sunday Times reports. It is believed one of the letters relates to Dr Peter Homa, who served as NUH’s chief executive from 2006 to 2017 and was made a CBE for services to the NHS in 2000. Dr Homa spoke of his “profound sadness on reading the findings of the review”, adding: “The families directly and indirectly affected by the service failings at NUH have my deepest, most sincere apologies.” he also said the Ockenden report did not make any adverse findings about his personal conduct and denied any suggestion made by the report that he resigned after a critical CQC review, saying “any such association is inaccurate and unfair”. Sarah and Jack Hawkins’ daughter, Harriet, was stillborn in 2016 under the care of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH). In a statement, they said: “In our minds, there is currently a clear injustice. “To our knowledge, to date, no senior managers or clinicians have been personally, professionally or criminally sanctioned. “How can that be right in light of the horrific findings in this independent report? “Even worse, how can we have an Honours system that appears to reward those who were in charge when such grievous harm occurred under their watch? It’s staggering.”

The front cover of the Ockenden Report. Picture: Alamy