Former Chancellor George Osborne is reported to be a frontrunner for the role as chairman of HSBC Holdings.

The former finance minister and London Evening Standard editor is said to be among a handful of candidates being considered for the role.

If successful, Osborne - who was Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2010 to 2016 - will take up the chairmanship at the bank's London-headquarters.

It comes after Sir Mark Tucker stepped down as chairman in September.

The former chancellor is being eyed-up by HSBC Holdings, with Osborne reportedly one of three remaining candidates in the frame for the role, according to Sky News.

