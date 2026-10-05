Former chief constable ‘abused his position to have sex with junior officer’
Scott Chilton has admitted misconduct but denied gross misconduct over the relationships with two female officers
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A former chief constable allegedly “abused his position” to have a sexual relationship with a junior officer and had “sexual activity” with a second officer while on duty, a tribunal has heard.
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Scott Chilton retired from the top role at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary in April 2025 after the allegations emerged of two workplace relationships.
He faces four charges relating to the relationships with two female officers referred to as Officers A and B.
John Beggs KC, representing Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and the Crime Commissioner, said that Mr Chilton admitted misconduct in relation to Officer B, but not gross misconduct.
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Mr Chilton did not attend the disciplinary hearing for gross misconduct at Eastleigh, due to “medical issues,” and James Berry KC, representing Mr Chilton, said he would no longer be representing him during the proceedings.
Chairwoman Michelle Skeer, of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, ruled that the hearing should continue in Mr Chilton’s absence.
The court heard how the relationship with Officer A, which is denied by Mr Chilton, is alleged to have taken place between 2008 and 2012, with some of the sexual activity having “occurred whilst he was on duty”.
He is also accused of “repetitively failing to disclose” the relationship and also attempting to “avoid a referral” about it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in February 2025.
Mr Beggs added that in the interview Officer A had said: “The affair happened, and it was consensual. It was sexual, and we had intercourse on a number of occasions. I was single at the time of the affair.”
He said that Mr Chilton had admitted the relationship with Officer B, which happened just weeks after he was appointed chief constable of Hampshire in February 2023, but denied that he had “abused his position for a sexual purpose”.
He said that Mr Chilton’s failure to declare this relationship “epitomises the lack of honesty and integrity on his part”.
The former chief constable said in a statement that he admitted to one of the “historic relationships between consenting adults”, but “strongly disputed” the second alleged relationship.
He said: “I fully accept that my actions in not disclosing that relationship fell short of the standards that police officers are judged by.
“These were personal matters, rather than issues affecting policing or public safety, and at no point did this relationship influence policing decisions, operational matters, or the discharge of professional responsibilities.
“I strongly dispute some of the issues raised by this investigation, but resolution was required. However, I regret the embarrassment and distraction this has caused.”
He added that his “deepest regret” was for his family “for the hurt caused by my poor judgment and actions”.
Mr Beggs said the allegations came to light following disciplinary proceedings against former Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood in February 2025, who stated during his hearing that the chief constable “has had affairs”.
The hearing was adjourned for the panel to return with its conclusion on Wednesday.