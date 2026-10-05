Scott Chilton has admitted misconduct but denied gross misconduct over the relationships with two female officers

Scott Chilton retired from the force in April last year after being placed under investigation. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Katy Dartford

A former chief constable allegedly “abused his position” to have a sexual relationship with a junior officer and had “sexual activity” with a second officer while on duty, a tribunal has heard.

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Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary Chief Constable, Scott Chilton. Picture: Hampshire Police

Mr Chilton did not attend the disciplinary hearing for gross misconduct at Eastleigh, due to “medical issues,” and James Berry KC, representing Mr Chilton, said he would no longer be representing him during the proceedings. Chairwoman Michelle Skeer, of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, ruled that the hearing should continue in Mr Chilton’s absence. The court heard how the relationship with Officer A, which is denied by Mr Chilton, is alleged to have taken place between 2008 and 2012, with some of the sexual activity having “occurred whilst he was on duty”. He is also accused of “repetitively failing to disclose” the relationship and also attempting to “avoid a referral” about it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in February 2025.

Hampshire Constabulary Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke. Picture: Alamy

Mr Beggs added that in the interview Officer A had said: “The affair happened, and it was consensual. It was sexual, and we had intercourse on a number of occasions. I was single at the time of the affair.” He said that Mr Chilton had admitted the relationship with Officer B, which happened just weeks after he was appointed chief constable of Hampshire in February 2023, but denied that he had “abused his position for a sexual purpose”. He said that Mr Chilton’s failure to declare this relationship “epitomises the lack of honesty and integrity on his part”.

Hampshire police officer file image. Picture: Alamy

The former chief constable said in a statement that he admitted to one of the “historic relationships between consenting adults”, but “strongly disputed” the second alleged relationship. He said: “I fully accept that my actions in not disclosing that relationship fell short of the standards that police officers are judged by. “These were personal matters, rather than issues affecting policing or public safety, and at no point did this relationship influence policing decisions, operational matters, or the discharge of professional responsibilities. “I strongly dispute some of the issues raised by this investigation, but resolution was required. However, I regret the embarrassment and distraction this has caused.” He added that his “deepest regret” was for his family “for the hurt caused by my poor judgment and actions”.