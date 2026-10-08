Scott Chilton, 53, resigned from the top role at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary in April 2025 over allegations of sexual relationships with two junior officers

Scott Chilton retired from the force in April last year after being placed under investigation. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Issy Clarke

A former chief constable showed dishonesty, entitlement and a lack of integrity by pursuing relationships with two junior colleagues, a misconduct hearing was told.

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Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary Chief Constable, Scott Chilton. Picture: Hampshire Police

They found he had a sexual relationship with a woman identified as Officer A between 2008 and 2012 while ranked as a superintendent, repetitively failed to disclose it and engaged in sexual activity whilst on duty. They also found he abused his position for a sexual purpose by engaging in the relationship with a woman known as Officer B and again repetitively failing to disclose it. Chairwoman Michelle Skeer, of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, said Mr Chilton’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct on each of the charges. Ms Skeer said: “The panel determined that the only appropriate outcome which appropriately addressed each breach individually and collectively was that former chief constable Chilton would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving.” She said that his name would be added to the College of Policing’s list of barred officers. “Former chief constable (FCC) Chilton’s behaviour showed persistent dishonesty and lack of integrity,” she said.

Hampshire police officer file image. Picture: Alamy

She said he had acted in a “domineering” fashion towards his colleagues in a bid to “control the narrative” in relation to responding to press inquiries about the allegations. She said: “The panel concluded that FCC Chilton’s behaviour was intentional, deliberate and planned. “He was in the highest position of trust as the most senior officer in the constabulary and ought to have known the foreseeable risk of harm by having a covert relationship. “He repeatedly lied by act and omission about both his relationships with Officer A and Officer B and he knew that this was wrong.

Hampshire Constabulary Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke. Picture: Alamy

“His conduct was a serious, deliberate and sustained attempt to mislead the PCC and colleagues to subvert any negative impact on himself. “All police officers are in a position of trust, however FCC Chilton was in the highest position of trust, he would have been privy to confidential and sensitive information on colleagues, security and national policing matters. “There was evidence that he was discussing issues which he shouldn’t have been discussing with Officer B during WhatsApp message exchanges.” Ms Skeer said that Mr Chilton had attempted to “bully” Officer B into “keeping quiet” by asking her to “delete and double delete” their messages and not to go to events that his wife would attend, which showed the “power imbalance” between them.

The chairwoman also said Mr Chilton had engaged in sexual activity with Officer A while on duty and in silver command, which meant he would have been the officer in charge if a major incident occurred. She said: “The panel was without doubt that a member of the public would find it wholly unacceptable that while on duty he engaged in sexual activity, his actions brought Hampshire Constabulary into disrepute.” Ms Skeer added that “his actions were driven by his own entitlement”, and the “abuse of his position was for personal gain and ultimately his own sexual gratification”.