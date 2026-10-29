A former church leader and his wife have been charged with multiple rapes, police have said.

Stephen Timmis, 68, and Janet Timmis, 61, are each charged with eight counts of rape against one victim.

South Yorkshire Police said the offences are alleged to have happened while Stephen Timmis was a church leader at the Crowded House Church in Sheffield.

The couple, both from Sheffield, have been bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on December 1.

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