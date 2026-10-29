Former church leader and wife charged with multiple counts of rape
The offences are alleged to have happened while Stephen Timmis was a church leader at the Crowded House Church in Sheffield.
A former church leader and his wife have been charged with multiple rapes, police have said.
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Stephen Timmis, 68, and Janet Timmis, 61, are each charged with eight counts of rape against one victim.
South Yorkshire Police said the offences are alleged to have happened while Stephen Timmis was a church leader at the Crowded House Church in Sheffield.
The couple, both from Sheffield, have been bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on December 1.
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A spokesperson for the force said: “Our inquiries have led us to believe there may be individuals in the community who may have previously been members of the church, with information which could be relevant to our investigation.
“We are appealing for anyone with concerns or information to come forward. Anyone with information will be offered appropriate support as required.”