He used his position to manipulate teenagers into situations where he could assault and inappropriately touch them.

The former church deacon and youth group leader has been convicted of sexual offences against four young men spanning more than 40 years. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

By Ella Bennett

A former church leader who abused his position of trust to assault young men has been jailed for eight and a half years.

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John Grant, 77, was sentenced for offences relating to the indecent and sexual assaults of four victims committed between 1970 and 2008. During the offending period, Grant held senior positions as a Deacon at a Baptist church in the north east of England and, from 1984, at a Baptist church in north London. Through these roles, he became involved in youth groups, using his position to manipulate teenagers into situations where he could assault and inappropriately touch them. Grant also offered help to vulnerable young men who were experiencing financial hardship, before sexually assaulting them. Read more: Speedboat killer jailed for attacking girlfriend and scarring her with a set of hot barbecue tongs Read more: Mother who falsely accused 10 men of rape has jail term increased

He was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: Alamy