Former church leader jailed for assaulting young men over almost four decades
He used his position to manipulate teenagers into situations where he could assault and inappropriately touch them.
A former church leader who abused his position of trust to assault young men has been jailed for eight and a half years.
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John Grant, 77, was sentenced for offences relating to the indecent and sexual assaults of four victims committed between 1970 and 2008.
During the offending period, Grant held senior positions as a Deacon at a Baptist church in the north east of England and, from 1984, at a Baptist church in north London.
Through these roles, he became involved in youth groups, using his position to manipulate teenagers into situations where he could assault and inappropriately touch them.
Grant also offered help to vulnerable young men who were experiencing financial hardship, before sexually assaulting them.
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Grant’s offending was first reported to police in November 2023. During the investigation, further victims and witnesses came forward.
Sadly, one victim had since died. However, the victim had disclosed the abuse to someone close to him, and prosecutors successfully argued that his evidence should be admitted under the hearsay provisions, and his voice was heard as part of the prosecution case.
Despite the defendants' denials throughout, the jury found him guilty of 11 counts.
Dominique Burrell, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The way John Grant abused his position as a trusted religious leader to prey on young men in his community was calculated and predatory.
"He targeted teenagers through youth groups, and befriended vulnerable young men in financial hardship - all to create opportunities so that he could assault them. He manufactured these relationships for his own gratification and it would have been clear that none of the victims consented to his sexual touching and inappropriate behaviour.
“Grant’s offending has had a lasting impact on the victims in this case, and I would like to commend them all for speaking about what happened to them. We understand it can be difficult to come forward, but it is because of the strength of their evidence that we have been able to hold him to account.
“I hope his conviction sends a clear message that the CPS will pursue justice and prosecute those who commit sexual offences, no matter how long ago the abuse took place.”