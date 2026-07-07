Lord Mackay served as Lord Chancellor under Margaret Thatcher and John Major from 1987 to 1997

James Mackay, Baron Mackay of Clashfern, The Lord Chancellor during an interview at his office in Westminster. 10 March 1993. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Former Lord Chancellor Lord James Mackay of Clashfern has died aged 99.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lord Mackay, who was born in Edinburgh in 1927, was appointed a Queen’s Counsel in 1965 and served as Dean of Faculty of Advocates, the leader of the Scots bar, from 1976 to 1979. He was then appointed Lord Advocate, the senior law officer in Scotland, and was created a life peer for the Conservative Party in 1979. Lord Mackay was a judge of the Supreme Court of Scotland from 1984 to 1985 and a Lord of Appeal in Ordinary from 1985 to 1987. He served as Lord Chancellor under Margaret Thatcher and John Major from 1987 to 1997. Lord Mackay finally retired from the House of Lords in 2022 aged 95. Read more: Labour and Tories refuse to stand in Clacton by-election in response to Farage 'pantomime' resignation Read more: Party leaders call Farage resignation 'desperate stunt' and brand by-election ‘distraction’ from finances row

Lord Mackay served as Lord Chancellor under Margaret Thatcher and John Major from 1987 to 1997. Picture: Getty

An audible sigh came from peers as the Lord Speaker informed them of Lord Mackay’s death on Tuesday. Lord Forsyth of Drumlean said: “I regret to inform the House of the death of the noble and learned lord, Lord Mackay of Clashfern, on July 7. “There will be an opportunity for the House to pay tribute to Lord Mackay in due course but, on behalf of the House, I extend our condolences to the noble and learned lord’s family and friends.” Attorney general Lord Hermer said: “Can I start by just reflecting upon the sad news that the Lord Speaker has just imparted to the House. “Lord Mackay, across all parties, was a hugely respected figure. “He was a giant in the law and I’m sure we all join in sending our condolences to his family.”

Lord Mackay retired from the House of Lords in 2022 aged 95. Picture: Alamy