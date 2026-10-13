"He was gentle and kind to women and children," Tupac's sister told the court in Las Vegas during sentencing

Duane Davis, center, arrives for a sentencing hearing after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Crips boss Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life behind bars for orchestrating the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur more than 30 years ago.

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Davis, 63, was convicted by a jury last month on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in the killing, after the rapper was fatally shot in 1996. Standing before a judge on Tuesday, Davis was given an aggregate sentence of 40 years to life for the rapper's murder - 20 years to life for first-degree murder, and a consecutive sentence of 20 years to life for use of a deadly weapon. Shakur, described as an amazing "poet" and "warrior" by his family, died a week after being hit in the drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 13th, 1996. Standing in the dock wearing handcuffs and a black jumpsuit, Davis, the former leader of the South Side Compton Crips street gang, watched Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, as she gave her victim statement in court. "I do believe that when you take a life like that, you deserve every minute, every minute of the maximum amount of punishment, to sit down and contemplate what you've done to this world," Shakur's sister told the court ahead of the judge's sentencing. Read more: Donald Trump says Houthis are 'behaving very badly' as he slams Iran for 'purposefully' driving up oil prices ahead of US elections Read more: Jury sworn in as Russell Brand rape and sex assault trial gets underway

Duane Davis, right, talks stands with his attorney Michael Sanft during a sentencing hearing after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"You don't get to take a man from his family. You don't get to take his very life, his whole future from him and just walk away from it. Especially when that man is Tupac Shakur," the judge told the court as she handed down the sentence. "The world never forgot about him in his death, and neither did Las Vegas. It took us 30 years. But at this time, you are going to face justice for what you did." The court heard how "Tupac stood up for those weaker and smaller than him", with his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, speaking of her mental health struggles, including suicidal ideation, in the wake of her brother's death. Describing the difficulty of hearing how her brother was "hunted" by the gang, Sekyiwa said her brother was "so much more than street violence".

Duane Davis, right, talks stands with his attorney Michael Sanft during a sentencing hearing after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"He was gentle and kind to women and children," she told the court in Las Vegas. "He was my shining star, my shining Prince." I'm now 51 and I've spent 30 years without my protection... I believe that all life matters, for sure." "He died two days after he turned 25... where would we be if Martin Luther King died at 25? If Malcolm X died at 25?"

Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot in Las Vegas. Picture: AJ Pics/Alamy

"He was cocky; he did have a big head. He did think he was black Jesus... he wanted to have a bobblehead; he wanted to be known in Africa. This was his plan." She added: "Our whole generation lost something huge." Some of Shakur's relatives cried and held hands in the courtroom in Clark County District Court, Las Vegas, as the jail term was handed out. The then 25-year-old was riding in a black BMW driven by Death Row Records boss Marion "Suge” Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them, and gunfire erupted.

Friends and family members of rapper Tupac Shakur, including his sister Sekyiwa Shakur, were visibly relieved following the sentencing of Davis, 63. Picture: BIZUAYEHU TESFAYE/Getty

Friends and family members of rapper Tupac Shakur, including his sister Sekyiwa Shakur, (2R), line up to thank Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo (R), after a jury found Duane Davis, guilty in the 1996 killing of Shakur. Picture: BIZUAYEHU TESFAYE/Getty