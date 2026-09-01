Davis was organised the "revenge attack" after Shakur and members of his circle beat up his nephew following a Mike Tyson fight earlier that night

Duane Davis looks on during his trial. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Former gang leader Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been found guilty of plotting the murder of Tupac Shakur, almost 30 years after the rapper's shooting.

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Davis, 63, was convicted by a jury on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in the killing. Shakur died a week after being hit in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 13th, 1996. Standing in the dock wearing a black suit, Davis, the former leader of the South Side Compton Crips street gang, said he would appeal the verdict. Read more: US Supreme Court allows construction on Trump's $400m White House ballroom to continue Read more: Nearly 1,000 trapped in hydropower tunnels after deadly Nepal floods as rescuers 'race against time' to save them

Tupac Shakur (right) died in September 1996. Picture: Alamy

Some of Shakur's relatives cried and held hands in the public gallery of the courtroom in Clark County District Court, Las Vegas. The then 25-year-old was riding in a black BMW driven by Death Row Records boss Marion "Suge” Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them, and gunfire erupted. Jurors heard that the defendant orchestrated the shooting after his nephew Orlando Anderson was involved in an altercation with Shakur in a Las Vegas casino, and said that he was the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death". Prosecutors claimed that while he did not fire the gun that killed Shakur, Davis ordered the shooting and supplied the gun that Anderson used to open fire.

Duane Davis and his attorney Michael Sanft are led back to a courtroom to hear his sentencing date. Picture: Alamy

Davis was arrested near his home in Las Vegas in September 2023. Prosecutor Binu Palal told the court to take Davis at his word and find him guilty, following years of him telling people "that he is responsible for Tupac Shakur's murder" through documentaries, his memoir, podcasts and a police interview. Mr Palal said: "He's the shot caller, in every instance in every iteration he's the leader of the South Side Crips. "When you have the shot caller sitting shotgun when shots are fired, there's no doubt he's responsible." His defence team repeatedly claimed that the comments were merely "fiction" and "bravado" and that there wasn't sufficient proof.

The prosecution alleged that the murder was triggered by an altercation that took place after a Mike Tyson fight. Picture: Getty