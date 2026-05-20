Former Cuban President Raul Castro has been indicted in the United States.

In a move that marks an escalation in Washington's pressure campaign against the Caribbean island's communist government.

Cuba's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The indictment comes as US President Donald Trump has pushed for a regime change in Cuba, where Castro's communists have been in charge since his late brother Fidel Castro led a revolution in 1959.

The US has effectively blockaded Cuba by threatening sanctions on countries supplying it ​with ​fuel, triggering power outages and exacerbating its worse crisis ⁠in decades.