The 2023 Legacy Act was introduced by the previous Conservative government and offered conditional immunity for perpetrators of some Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new body

Al Carns, a former Armed Forces minister who served for 24 years in the Royal Marines, backed a new report from the Policy Exchange think tank. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

SAS veterans who served in Northern Ireland should not face “endless legal jeopardy” decades after the Troubles, a Labour former defence minister has said.

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Al Carns, a former Armed Forces minister who served for 24 years in the Royal Marines, backed a new report from the Policy Exchange think tank. The report argues that soldiers who fought the IRA are now being judged using human-rights standards developed after the conflict took place. It says the Labour Government’s Northern Ireland Troubles Bill could leave older veterans facing investigations, uncertainty and potential prosecution. Speaking in Belfast last week, Andy Burnham said the Bill would be brought back to Parliament in the autumn. Read more: Is Andy Burnham at war with London? Read more: Priti Patel and Mel Stride axed in Tory reshuffle as Tom Tugendhat takes Shadow Foreign Secretary role

Andy Burnham has said the Bill would be brought back to Parliament in the autumn. Picture: Alamy

The 2023 Legacy Act was introduced by the previous Conservative government and offered conditional immunity for perpetrators of some Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which would oversee investigations. The Labour Government has since introduced a new Bill to Parliament to overhaul the Act, with MPs already voting to repeal the conditional immunity provision and scrap a bar on future legacy compensation cases as the new Bill is still being debated. Mr Carns wrote in a foreword to the report: “No soldier should be above the law. Equally, no soldier should face endless legal jeopardy. “Accountability is not the same as perpetual investigation. Justice is not served when the process itself becomes the punishment. “That is why this paper matters. It gives voice to men who were there, making decisions almost impossible to recreate 40 or 50 years later.” Labour peer Lord Maurice Glasman also backed the report, arguing that any pursuit of prosecutions against veterans could damage military morale and recruitment.

David Davis, Justice for British Veterans. Picture: Alamy