Reform's new Norfolk police and crime commissioner, Colin Sutton. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A former Met detective who oversaw the arrest of serial killer Levi Bellfield has become the first Reform UK candidate to be elected as a police and crime commissioner.

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Colin Sutton, who was a police officer for 30 years and led multiple murder investigations, secured 32,647 votes to win the poll and become the new PCC in Norfolk. The contest was triggered when the incumbent, Sarah Taylor, stood down with immediate effect last month. Ms Taylor had been elected as a Labour Party commissioner but later became an independent in protest at the role being scrapped. Read more: Burnham warned not to sideline Scotland as PM and appoint Scottish Secretary 'who actually wants the job' Read more: Burnham to forge new path as Labour leader - with departing Starmer insisting: 'I go with pride'

Nigel Farage and (left to right) Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews, Mr Sutton, and justice adviser Vanessa Frake. Picture: Alamy

The Government announced last year that the role of police and crime commissioner will be scrapped in 2028 when the next nationwide elections are set to be held to save at least £100 million. Mr Sutton said it was an "honour" to be elected as Norfolk’s PCC. He is best known for leading the investigation into Levi Bellfield, the serial killer convicted for the murders of Milly Dowler, Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange. He said before the election that he wanted "more focus" on rural crime, claiming priorities were "too focused on our city and towns". He said: "Having led major investigations in law enforcement for many years, I know what’s needed to hit the ground running.

A huge congratulations to Colin Sutton in Norfolk. He is the right man for the right job. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 17, 2026

"Norfolk has an excellent police force, but too often it has ignored our rural areas in favour of our city and towns. "That will change, and I will ensure that Norfolk Constabulary is a police force for the whole county." Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage said Mr Sutton had worked "at the very highest level of law enforcement" and "Norfolk now has an experienced PCC who can hit the ground running from day one". Mr Sutton had a majority of more than 14,000 votes on the second-place candidate, Matthew Taylor for the Conservatives.