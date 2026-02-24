Parts sold by his company, AOG Technics, were fitted into the world's most widely used passenger aircraft engine

Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, 38, admitted to forging more than 60,000 authenticity certificates for engine parts on his home computer between 2019 and 2023, which cost airlines millions after it was discovered. Picture: Serious Fraud Office

By Rebecca Henrys

A 38-year-old former DJ has been jailed for more than four years for selling almost £7 million pounds worth of counterfeit aircraft engine parts from his home garage.

Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, 38, admitted to forging more than 60,000 authenticity certificates for engine parts on his home computer between 2019 and 2023, which cost airlines millions after it was discovered. Parts sold by his company, AOG Technics, were then fitted into the world's most widely used passenger aircraft engine, the CFM56, which powers Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 planes, Southwark Crown Court heard on Monday. He was jailed for four years and eight months. In August 2023, planes around the world were grounded after the UK, United States and European Union aviation agencies issued safety alerts to airlines that may have bought or installed AOG's parts.

Zamora Yrala was operating from his garage in Virginia Water, Surrey, buying engine blades, bolts and washers before selling them on to major companies such as Ethiopian Airlines and Aero Norway with fraudulent authorised release certificates (ARCs). Faras Baloch, prosecuting, said: "Over a period of around four-and-a-half years, Zamora defrauded customers and potential customers of AOG Technics Ltd by falsifying documentation regarding the origin, provenance, condition, and status of aircraft engine parts the company had supplied or attempted to supply. "Many of these parts were used in or intended for use in the CFM56, the leading engine in commercial aircraft, which powers Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 planes." Ethiopian Airlines and American Airlines were two of the largest companies which either bought parts from or ended up with parts sold by AOG.

"In total, AOG sold 5,627 individual parts with false documentation to Ethiopian Airlines for approximately £1.1 million including seals, bushings, vanes, bolts, and washers," said Mr Baloch. The world's largest airline, American Airlines, did not buy directly from AOG, but still found that 28 of its engines were affected by its unapproved parts, which caused it losses of more than £21 million. The total known financial losses incurred by airlines came to £39.3 million, the court heard. AOG's number of employees is "unclear" as only Zamora Yrala, his then wife, her brother and the family's nanny were ever on the payroll, the court heard. Customers did receive emails and documents from "other" AOG employees such as "Michael Smith" and "Johnny Rico". "However, there is no record of individuals with these names ever having been paid by AOG, casting doubt on their existence," said Mr Baloch.

An American Airlines Airbus A321-231 airplane taxis to depart from San Diego International Airport. Picture: Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Zamora Yrala forged ARCs, which are required by aviation authorities to prove the quality and age of a product. The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) found that he had used French company Safran Aerosystems on thousands of authenticity certificates, even though it never sold parts to him. Ninety per cent of AOG's revenue during the indictment period between 2019 and 2023 relied on those forged documents, the court heard. Mr Baloch said: "Zamora identified and exploited the trust that purchasers of aircraft parts placed in the certificates and other documents they received. "He created false ARCs issued in accordance with EU, US, UK, Singaporean and Chinese regulations, which were almost indistinguishable from genuine certificates."

Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

The offending was discovered when a bolt, supplied by AOG to the Portuguese Airline TAP, would not fit on an engine, the SFO has said. This led to an examination of the forged documents, and the eventual grounding of planes after safety notices were issued on August 4 2023, the court heard. On December 6 2023, Zamora Yrala's home was searched, and he provided a statement reading: "AOG Technics Ltd sometimes (but not always) sold aircraft parts as parts manufactured by Original Equipment Manufacturers when that was not the case," and admitted responsibility for the falsified certificates. If the faulty part had not been flagged, it is unclear when Zamora Yrala's offending would have been stopped. Small broker companies dealing in aviation parts are relatively common, as the demand for specific parts at specific times can turn a significant profit.