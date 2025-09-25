A US consortium led by a former DJ has reportedly launched a record £4.5billion bid to takeover Tottenham Hotspur.

It would surpass the current record buyout in football - Todd Boehly’s £4.25billion 2022 purchase of Chelsea.

The prospective new owners are ready to hand over an additional £1.2billion for the “player budget” for wages, fees and agent payments to be available as early as the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The partners have reportedly offered £3.3bn to buy out the entire club from current owners ENIC and the Lewis family.

Earick, 41, has allegedly got together a consortium of potential investors, including the NFL and NBA, in a bid to back the purchase.

Tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick is said to be heading up 12-man group that has allegedly lodged the huge offer.

His takeover plot, dubbed “Tottenham 3.0”, would reportedly aim to turn Spurs into title contenders.

A £250million stadium naming rights deal is also reportedly lined up.

“Brooklyn and his team think everything is in place at Tottenham already.

“Spurs has a world class stadium and training ground, the infrastructure is all in place,” a source told the Sun.

It comes after Andrew Ashcroft recently purchased 8,023,942 shares in the North London side, which represents a 3.4 percent stake.

ENIC owns 86.58 percent of Tottenham, while former chairman Daniel Levy and his family owning 29.88% of those shares.

Mr Levy announced his departure as Tottenham Hotspur executive chairman earlier this month after 24 years in the role.

Announcing his decision to quit, Mr Levy wrote: “I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees.

"We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community.

"I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

The Lewis family, which owns a majority in Tottenham Hotspur, told Sky News: "Generations of the Lewis family support this special football club and they want what the fans want - more wins more often.

"This is why you have seen recent changes, new leadership and a fresh approach. In Vinai, Thomas and Peter Charrington, they believe they are backing the right team to deliver on this. This is a new era."