Former DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with two additional offences dating back to 1991 and 2004.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in Wandsworth in May 2004.

The 68-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on a date to be fixed accused of indecently assaulting a teenage girl of age 16 or 17 in Hammersmith and Fulham in 1991, the Metropolitan Police said.

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Catherine P Baccas, deputy chief crown prosecutor in CPS London, said: “Today the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised two further charges of sexual assault and indecent assault against Tim Westwood.

“Mr Westwood is already charged with nine counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual assault and four counts of rape in relation to reported non-recent offences between 1983 and 2016 involving seven women.

“These new charges, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police, relate to separate reports of non-recent offences in 1991 and 2004 involving two additional women.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring these additional charges to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue further criminal proceedings.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.”

Westwood was charged in October last year with offences against seven women, which he denies.

He is accused of four indecent assaults in the 1980s in London, as well as the three indecent assaults at the BBC in the 1990s.

The defendant is also alleged to have raped a woman in a hotel in 1996.

Westwood is further accused of two indecent assaults and one count of rape from the early 2000s at a London address, and two counts of rape at a London address in the 2010s.

He is also alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Stroud, Gloucestershire, in 2010.

He entered not guilty pleas to all counts and is due to face trial for those offences at Southwark Crown Court in January.