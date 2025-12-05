Doctor charged with sexual assaults of 38 patients, including child under 13
Nine counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of assault a child under 13 by penetration and one count of attempted assault by penetration, are among the charges.
A former doctor has been charged over alleged sexual assaults on 38 patients in his care, including a child younger than 13.
Nathaniel Spencer, 38, has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault, 17 counts of assault by penetration, nine counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of assault a child under 13 by penetration and one count of attempted assault by penetration.
It comes after police investigated sexual assault claims alleged to have taken place between 2017 and 2021 at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, and Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.
Ben Samples, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the West Midlands CPS Complex Casework Unit and Serious Violence, Organised Crime and Exploitation Unit, said: “We have decided to prosecute Nathaniel Spencer for a number of serious sexual offences allegedly carried out against patients while he was working as a doctor.
He said allegations include assault by penetration and sexual assault against a child.
Mr Samples added that prosecutors have worked at length to "support a detailed and complex investigation by Staffordshire Police".
He added that after carefully reviewing the available evidence, there is "sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”
Spencer will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 20 January 2026.