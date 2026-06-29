Former doctor denies 45 sexual offences against patients
Nathaniel Spencer faces charges against female patients, some of which were children, between 2017 - 2021.
A former doctor has denied 45 counts of sexual assault against patients, including children, whilst at Royal Stoke University Hospital and Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley
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Nathaniel Spencer has been accused of assaulting 38 female patients, some of whom were under the age of 13, between 2017 and 2021.
Spencer, of Hockley, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.
His case was adjourned, and his trial is set for October 2027 at Loughborough Crown Court.
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The former doctor was charged last December following what Staffordshire Police described as a complex investigation into the allegations.
Spencer faces 15 counts of sexual assault, 17 counts of assault by penetration, nine counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of assaulting a child under 13 by penetration and one count of attempted assault by penetration.