A former doctor has denied 45 counts of sexual assault against patients, including children, whilst at Royal Stoke University Hospital and Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley

Nathaniel Spencer has been accused of assaulting 38 female patients, some of whom were under the age of 13, between 2017 and 2021.

Spencer, of Hockley, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

His case was adjourned, and his trial is set for October 2027 at Loughborough Crown Court.

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