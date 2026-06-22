Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been found guilty of 18 child sex offences including one count of rape.

Donaldson, 63, was convicted of 18 historical sex offences against two women when they were children.

He had pleaded not guilty to the offences, which spanned a period between 1985 and 2008.

A jury at Newry Crown Court convicted Donaldson of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency.

His wife Eleanor Donaldson, 60, has been found to have aided and abetted his crimes after facing a trial of the facts on mental health grounds, which tested the evidence but could not result in a criminal conviction.

He will be sentenced on September 25 and has been remanded in custody.