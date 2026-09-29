“All our thoughts are with Courtney’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Carlisle posted on X: “Everyone at Carlisle United are deeply saddened by the passing of former player Courtney Meppen-Walter.

Meppen-Walter came through the youth ranks at Manchester City and also represented England at under-17 and under-18 level.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Courtney Meppen-Walter, at the age of 32. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at #buryfc are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/v4Qlu2Twhn

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Meppen-Walter was released at the end of last season by Bury, who posted on X on Tuesday: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Courtney Meppen-Walter, at the age of 32.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at #buryfc are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Jon Gold, the chairman of another of Meppen-Walter’s former clubs, Nantwich, remembered him as a “larger than life character with the biggest heart”.

In a tribute on the club’s website, Gold said: “He left a lasting impression on everyone that was fortunate enough to meet him and whilst there were sadly some dark times in his life, something that he never shied away from, the Courtney we knew was full of positivity and inspiration and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and all that knew him at such an incredibly sad time.”

Jamie Vermiglio, chairman of Chorley, for whom Meppen-Walter had a stint in 2016, said via the club’s X account: “This is truly tragic news that will devastate so many people.”

He continued: “Many of us at Chorley FC considered Mepps a good friend.

“He was someone who stayed in touch with many of his former team-mates and remained a much-loved part of the friendships he made during his time with the club.”

Meppen-Walter in 2013 received a 16-month prison sentence for causing the deaths of a brother and sister by careless driving when he hit their Nissan Micra in his grandfather’s Mercedes C220 saloon in September 2012.