FBI Director James Comey. James Brien Comey pleads not guilty to two counts. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former FBI director James Comey has pleaded not guilty on two criminal charges

The criminal case has thrown a spotlight on the Justice Department's efforts to target adversaries of President Donald Trump, with many suggesting the charges come as a result of the former director 'standing up to Donald Trump'. Comey entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, to allegations that he lied to Congress five years ago. The first charge relates to making a false statement and the second to obstructing a congressional proceeding. The alleged false statement relates to telling a senator on the committee that he had not "authorised someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports" concerning an FBI probe. It is assumed this relates to an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. The plea kick-starts a process of legal wrangling in which defence lawyers will almost certainly move to get the indictment dismissed before trial, possibly by arguing the case amounts to a selective or vindictive prosecution. The indictment two weeks ago followed an extraordinary chain of events that saw Mr Trump publicly implore Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against Comey and other perceived adversaries.

James Comey, former FBI Director, has been indicted on two charges. Picture: Getty

Documents linked to the case were unsealed last month, with Mr Comey accused of making "false statements within the during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 30 September 2020. The Republican president also replaced the veteran attorney who had been overseeing the investigation with Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide who had never previously served as a federal prosecutor. Ms Halligan rushed to file charges before a legal deadline lapsed despite warnings from other lawyers in the office that the evidence was insufficient for an indictment. The two-count indictment alleges that Comey made a false statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30 2020 by denying he had authorised an associate to serve as an anonymous source to the news media and that he obstructed a congressional proceeding. Comey has denied any wrongdoing and has said he was looking forward to a trial.

Former FBI director James Comey is sworn via videoconference before testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30. Picture: Alamy

The indictment does not identify the associate or say what information may have been discussed with the media, making it challenging to assess the strength of the evidence. Though an indictment is typically just the start of a protracted court process, the Justice Department has trumpeted the development itself as something of a win, regardless of the outcome. Trump administration officials are likely to point to any conviction as proof the case was well-justified, but an acquittal or even dismissal may also be held up as further support for their long-running contention the criminal justice system is stacked against them. The judge randomly assigned to the case, Michael Nachmanoff, was nominated to the bench by President Joe Biden's Democratic administration and is a former chief federal defender. Known for methodical preparation and a cool temperament, the judge and his background have already drawn Mr Trump's attention, with the president deriding him as a "Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge". Besides Comey, the Justice Department is also investigating other foes of the president, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California. Several Comey family members arrived in court on Wednesday morning ahead of the arraignment, including his daughter Maurene, who was fired by the Justice Department earlier this year from her position as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, as well as Troy Edwards Jr, a son-in-law of Comey's who minutes after Comey was indicted resigned from his job as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia - the same office that filed the charges.

The second of the two charges allege that Mr Comey "did corruptly endeavour to influence, obstruct and impede the due and proper exercise of the power of inquiry under which an investigation was being had before the Senate Judiciary Committee by making false and misleading statements" before the committee. Maintaining his innocence, Mr Comey said: "My family and I have know for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump." "We will not live on our knees." He added that "fear is the tool of a tyrant", and that he is not afraid.

While his "heart is broken" for the justice department, he said he still has faith in the judicial system. "I'm innocent ...So let's have a trial," he said. The charges were brought forward by Lindsey Halligan, one of Mr Trump's former defence lawyers. It comes just days after the Mr Trump called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to more aggressively investigate his political enemies in a post on Truth Social. Addressing Ms Bondi, he said that the lack of criminal charges against his top adversaries was “killing our reputation and credibility”. “We can’t delay any longer,” said Trump. “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” The president expressed frustration that “nothing is being done”, and in the investigation into Mr Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, who oversaw his first impeachment trial. “They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,” Mr Trump said on Saturday. Announcing the charges, Ms Bondi said: "No one is above the law. Today's indictment reflects this Department of Justice's commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people."

President Trump has hailed the indictment as 'justice in America'. Picture: Getty