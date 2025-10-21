The ex-minister said on Tuesday that "with unwavering strength I tell [the French people] it is not a former president they are locking up this morning - it is an innocent man."

French former president Nicolas Sarkozy leaves his residence to present himself to La Sante Prison for incarceration on a five-year prison sentence. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former French President Nicholas Sarkozy has arrived at prison in Paris to begin his sentence after he was sentenced over campaign financing.

Sarkozy, 70, was sentenced to five years behind bars last month for conspiring to fund his French election campaign using money accepted from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Arriving at the imposing entrance of La Santé prison on Tuesday, the former leader is set to occupy a cell in the prison's isolation wing, measuring around 9m square (around 95ft square). He has since lodged an appeal against his jail sentence. The judge handing down the jail term ruled that Sarkozy would begin his sentence without waiting for his appeal to be heard, nodding to "the seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offense". The disgraced president becomes the first French president in living memory to be imprisoned.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave their home in Paris as Nicolas Sarkozy heads to prison to serve time for a criminal conspiracy to finance his 2007 campaign. Picture: Alamy

Nazi collaborationist leader Philippe Pétain was the only other French leader to be locked up, sentenced on treason charges in 1945. Sarkozy held the position of French president between 2007-2012, with his son, Louis, 28, calling on supporters to make themselves known following the sentence. The request resulted in more than 100 people gathering outside the former French president's home. The former leader arrived at the 19th-Century prison in the Montparnasse district, located south of the River Seine, shortly after 08:30 local time (07:40 GMT) flanked by security.

French police officers stand in a street ahead of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's arrival at La Sante prison. Picture: Alamy

Arriving at the prison, Sarkozy held hands with wife Carla Bruni as the pair put on a united front for waiting media. Earlier this month a Paris court found him guilty on one charge but acquitted him of others over the alleged illegal financing of the campaign with money from the government of then-Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. Sarkozy, who was elected in 2007 but lost his bid for re-election in 2012, denied all wrongdoing during a three-month trial that also involved 11 co-defendants, including three former ministers.