The former chief constable of Hampshire Police is to face a disciplinary hearing over allegations of having sex while on duty and failing to disclose a relationship with another officer.

Scott Chilton retired from the top role at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary in April 2025, after the allegations emerged of two workplace relationships.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said he will face a gross misconduct hearing after a referral was made by Hampshire's police and crime commissioner Donna Jones.

It said in a statement: "Our investigation found that the former chief constable, who retired while under investigation in April, has a case to answer for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour relating to: honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; and discreditable conduct.

"We investigated allegations relating to two sexual relationships in the workplace that he failed to disclose. The first was before he became chief constable and the second was after his appointment."

The IOPC said that Mr Chilton is alleged to have "failed to disclose a previous sexual relationship with another officer during the application process to become chief constable".

Other allegations are that he "had sex with an officer while on duty before becoming chief constable" and he "repeatedly and dishonestly denied the relationship while he was chief constable to senior figures from both the Hampshire and Isle of Wight police and crime commissioner's (PCC) office and the force".

It is also alleged that he "abused his position for a sexual purpose having a sexual relationship with an officer while chief constable and failed to declare this relationship".