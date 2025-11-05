A former HMP Wandsworth prisoner has told LBC News inmates were accidentally released during his time there.

Speaking to LBC News' James Hanson, former prisoner Chris Atkins said "unfortunately, it happens all the time".

"When I was at Wandsworth, this was pretty common," he said.

His comments come after it was revealed two prisoners have been released in error from the south London prison in the last week.

Algerian offender, Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was released by mistake last Wednesday, but police were only notified yesterday.

Surrey Police is also appealing for help to find 35-year-old William Smith, who goes by the name Billy, after he was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Monday November 3.

