Inmates were accidentally released 'all the time', says former HMP Wandsworth prisoner
Two prisoners have been released in error from HMP Wandsworth in the last week
A former HMP Wandsworth prisoner has told LBC News inmates were accidentally released during his time there.
Listen to this article
Speaking to LBC News' James Hanson, former prisoner Chris Atkins said "unfortunately, it happens all the time".
"When I was at Wandsworth, this was pretty common," he said.
His comments come after it was revealed two prisoners have been released in error from the south London prison in the last week.
Algerian offender, Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was released by mistake last Wednesday, but police were only notified yesterday.
Surrey Police is also appealing for help to find 35-year-old William Smith, who goes by the name Billy, after he was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Monday November 3.
Read more: Embarrassment for HMP Wandsworth as TWO prisoners released in error in one week
Read more: Police launch manhunt after HMP Wandsworth release another prisoner in error
Explaining why he believes we are seeing these errors, Atkins said: "The British prison system has been falling apart after the last 15 years, the chaos and dysfunction is endemic.
"And one of the reasons is that prisons are living in the dark ages. They're really resistant to any kind of technological approach or updates."
He continued: "This is one of many, many problems that is facing the prison system. It's not that prisons are perfect except for this.
"Our reoffending rates are through the roof. The mental health is off the scale in prisons. It's easier to get drugs in prison than it is outside of prison. There's no education going on behind bars.
"These are all the problems that have come about because we've defunded the prison system systematically for the last 15 years."
Sex offender Hadush Kebatu, whose actions sparked nationwide anti-migrant protests, was arrested in London on 24 October following a three-day manhunt after he was mistakenly freed from HMP Chelmsford.
Kebatu was jailed for one year in September, having been found guilty of two sexual assaults, harassing a 14-year-old girl and inciting her to engage in sexual activity in July.
The Ethiopian, who was living at The Bell Hotel in Epping at the time of his offending, was deported on 28 October.
Staff were meant to be taking him to a deportation centre when he was instead released.