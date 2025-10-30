Mohamed Samak has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Joanne. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A hockey coach who claimed his interior designer wife had repeatedly stabbed herself to death has been convicted of her murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mohamed Samak, 43, denied murdering Joanne Samak, 49, claiming he woke up at around 3am on July 1 last year to see her stabbing herself at their home in Chestnut Spinney, Droitwich Spa. Prosecutors said Samak, a former Egyptian international hockey player and coach who worked with the Wales under-18s team, killed his wife because he was suffering financial problems and had become interested in another woman. Samak told the trial his wife took her own life and was struggling with alcohol and mental health problems, although friends and family said they had no concerns about her drinking or her mental state and that she had things to look forward to. Read more: Rachel Reeves housing probe 'not needed,' insists Starmer after Chancellor unlawfully rented out family home Pictured: Cruise ship passenger, 80, who died on remote desert island after being left behind

Mohamed Samak claimed he woke up at around 3am on July 1 last year to see Joanne stabbing herself. Picture: West Mercia Police

Joanne, who was the main breadwinner while Samak struggled to find a permanent job, suffered six stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, ranging between 2.5cm and 10cm deep. Medical experts told the jury considerable force was needed to penetrate her breastbone, making it highly unlikely she could have inflicted the injury on herself. After a retrial at Worcester Crown Court, Samak was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday afternoon, the Crown Prosecution Service said. A jury in the first trial, held earlier this year, failed to reach a verdict. Jonathan Roe, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Mohamed Samak killed his wife and tried to claim she had taken her own life, repeatedly lying to police to avoid responsibility. “This callous attempt to present his crime as a suicide has caused further anguish to Jo’s family. “Thankfully, the jury saw through his lies and convicted him for this heinous crime against a defenceless woman who had her whole life to look forward to – and could never have imagined her own husband would cause her such serious harm. “Jo’s family have shown great dignity and strength through this difficult process, and our thoughts are with them.” Samak will be sentenced at the same court on Friday. The trial heard the couple met in 2011 when Joanne stayed at the hotel in Taba, Egypt, where Samak worked in entertainment and would make regular trips to see each other before they married in 2014 and settled together in Worcestershire. The pair had suffered issues in their 10-year marriage and slept in separate bedrooms, with Samak claiming he missed the “romance” in their relationship and that the pair were leading almost separate lives. Samak had admitted he had rekindled contact with a woman from France who he had met in 2009 and the pair had met up in London and had kissed, although Samak had not told his wife. Joanne had also confided in a friend that she did not love her husband and wished she could divorce him.

Samak said he was in shock and crying on the floor after the incident and when he finally called 999. Picture: Facebook