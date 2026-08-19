A former homeless woman has told LBC that those on the street deserve care and respect.

Debate over the homeless situation in the UK comes after Andy Burnham pledged to have all rough sleepers off the streets by Christmas.

Emma told Shelagh Fogarty: "I was 16 and essentially had to leave an abusive home.

"I consider myself lucky. I was privileged that I lived in the UK and that at that point, under 18s, local authorities had a duty to house, but for me, it was— homelessness is about prevention.

"So I had to leave this home at 16, and luckily they had a bed in a homeless shelter for me. Not an ideal environment for a 16-year-old. There were drugs, there were, you know, cases of domestic violence, things like that going around. Yeah, but it was a brief— it was a shelter."

Listen to the full call in the video above.