Former jockey Paddy Donaghy has died at the age of 39 following an alleged assault just six days earlier in east Belfast.

Donaghy, who died in hospital on Sunday, was a prominent figure in British Flat racing between 2005 and 2014.

The alleged assault took place on 7 September at a property in Stratheden Heights, Newtownards, around ten miles east of Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland opened an investigation six days later.

It has confirmed it is investigating the 39-year-old’s death but declined to comment further on the circumstances.

Last week, Donaghy’s older brother, Joseph, appeared at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

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