Former jockey, 39, dies in hospital days after 'being punched by his brother'
Donaghy’s older brother, Joseph, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm relating to the incident
Former jockey Paddy Donaghy has died at the age of 39 following an alleged assault just six days earlier in east Belfast.
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Donaghy, who died in hospital on Sunday, was a prominent figure in British Flat racing between 2005 and 2014.
The alleged assault took place on 7 September at a property in Stratheden Heights, Newtownards, around ten miles east of Belfast.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland opened an investigation six days later.
It has confirmed it is investigating the 39-year-old’s death but declined to comment further on the circumstances.
Last week, Donaghy’s older brother, Joseph, appeared at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.
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The court heard there was “a physical altercation” between the brothers after returning from a funeral that day, according to a local news outlet
The victim’s legal team described the proceedings as a “one-punch case”.
The defence lawyer added: “I have been asked by the defendant to say he is absolutely grief-stricken by what has unravelled.”
The case has been adjourned to 23 September.
Donaghy enjoyed his best season in 2008, riding 18 winners and earning a career-high £87,810 in prize money.
He partnered 15 winners for Northern England trainer Pat Haslam and eight for Leyburn-based Jedd O’Keeffe, among his 63 career victories.
His final ride came at Wolverhampton in October 2014. His last win was aboard Hamble at Lingfield four months earlier.
On Tuesday, Donaghy’s cousin, Gerard, took to Facebook and said: “My heart aches in a way I can’t really put into words.”
A death notice for Donaghy published on Funeral Times read: “Peacefully in hospital. Late of Stratheden Heights, Newtownards.
“Dearly loved son of John and Sarah Donaghy. Much loved brother of Joseph, Brona and her husband Simon and Sarah.
“A loving and devoted father of Lennon, a dear uncle to his many nieces and nephews. RIP.”
It added: "Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle."