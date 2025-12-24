The head of a campaign group with links to senior Labour figures will be barred from entering the United States, a State Department official has said.

Imran Ahmed is one of five Europeans accused of leading “efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose”, according to US secretary of state Marco Rubio.

Mr Ahmed, from Manchester, is the chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). The organisation has previously listed Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, as a director.

Mr Ahmed previously told the Triggernometry podcast that the origin of CCDH came while working as an adviser to Labour MP Hilary Benn, who was shadow foreign secretary at the time.

He has said he was inspired to start the organisation after seeing the rise of antisemitism on the left in the UK and the murder of his colleague, Jo Cox MP, by a white supremacist, who was radicalised, in part, online.

