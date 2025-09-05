The victim, who can't be named, said: "The assault itself has left me feeling dirty, disrespected and a worthless woman who had suddenly become the focus of unwanted and disgusting sexual touching, demands for sex in a public toilet and being physically trapped in spite of attempts to move.

Throughout the evening, Lee-Phakoe made unwelcome sexual approaches to the victim, where he proposed a sexual encounter in the bathroom and repeatedly pinched her bottom firmly.

The assault took place near Liverpool Street station on May 5, 2023, at a pub where his wife had arranged leaving drinks as she was moving department within the council.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Daniel Lee-Phakoe, of Libra Road, Newham, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault by touching by a jury at Inner London Crown Court.

"His approach was both violating, aggressive and manipulative in assaulting me in a public place with his wife in the same bar and only a short distance away.

"This has been a horrendous experience. This sexual assault was unforgivable and I made the complaint to stop this happening to other women and to stand up to a sexual predator who has no idea or care of the impact of what he did to me."

Lee-Phakoe left the table for a while which prompted the victim to ask her friend to stand next to her, in case he came back.

He continued to approach the victim and tried to push past the friend.

The friend heard him ask the victim to go to the toilets with him.

They said: "He arrived at the table again and continued to push against me and comment towards the victim for 10 minutes or so.

"I said to him 'can you please stop and calm down.'

"He stopped pushing but continued to ask her to go toilets with him.

"After what seemed like an exceptionally long time, he finally left the table and the victim asked me to leave with her as she felt unsafe leaving on her own. I’ve known her many years and I’ve never seen her so frightened."