A former Labour frontbencher is urging people to learn the warning signs of a stroke after he suffered a major stroke on New Year's Day.

Jon Ashworth, former MP for Leicester South, was left with stiffness in his left arm, and a loss of sight in his left eye after suffering an ischemic stroke.

The Stroke Association says that someone in the UK will have a stroke every three and a half minutes by 2035 without urgent action.

“I had a blood clot that was restricting blood and oxygen getting to my brain. What caused my stroke was really high blood pressure. I never knew I was living with such high blood pressure,” Mr Ashworth told the Mirror.

“When I got the message from the local GP saying you need to come in for your health check, I was like ‘I’m too busy’ and kept putting it off. My message to your readers is to make sure you are keeping your blood pressure under control.”

