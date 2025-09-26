Lord Campbell pictured on the campaign trail in 2005. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Menzies Campbell has died aged 84.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He acted as the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson for 14 years and was a prominent critic of the Iraq war arguing that the case for war was unproven and possibly unlawful. His grandchild Gregor Grant-Suttie said: "“Ming achieved a lot through his life, across sport, law and politics. But the myriad of accolades and awards he collected in his professional life paled in comparison to his achievements as a husband, father figure, grandfather, and friend.

Sir Menzies Campbell enjoys a hot drink during an election campaign visit to Kilimanjaro cafe in Edinburgh in 2007. Picture: PA

“He was a rare breed of Scotsman whose contribution and ideas spanned so much further than his home country's borders; his level of thinking around issues that were international, particularly around defence, gave Scotland the ability to be extremely proud of one of their own, whose ideas were so much larger than narrowly focused UK politics. “He was of a generation where hard work and improving oneself through education were prioritised, while the modern day notion of relative standards versus others was alien to him - in every step of his life he only ever compared himself against his own exceptionally high standards.” Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: “With a parliamentary career spanning five decades, Ming Campbell was a dedicated public servant, a tireless champion for Fife, St Andrews and the UK, and a true Liberal giant. “He was the Liberal Democrat spokesperson on foreign affairs when the world changed on 9/11, and his principled leadership opposing the Iraq War was a mark of his morality, courage and wisdom. He spoke up for what was right, even when it was hard. “Like so many of us, I benefitted greatly from Ming’s advice and guidance over the many years we worked closely together. But more than that, he was an incredibly warm and caring friend and colleague, with such generosity and humour. “Ming was always great company - whether talking about sport with the authority of a captain of Britain’s athletics team and a British 100m record-holder, or asking about you and your family, when he would always pass on kind thoughts from his wife, Elspeth - his rock. “All of us in the Liberal Democrat family and beyond will miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with all who loved him.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell after giving his speech on the last day of the Liberal Democrats Conference at the Brighton Centre in 2007. Picture: PA

Walter Menzies “Ming” Campbell, who has died at the age of 84, was born on May 22 1941 in Glasgow in the midst of the Second World War.He later claimed he was delivered in an air raid shelter while his father, a joiner, sat outside drinking from a bottle of whisky. He attended Hillhead High School, then a fee-paying local authority school, from where he won a place to read law at Glasgow University, where his friends included the future Labour politicians John Smith and Donald Dewar. It was at university that he took up running seriously, representing Britain at the Olympics in the 200 metres and the 4×100 metres relay while studying for a second degree, becoming president of the university union and doing his apprenticeship as a solicitor. Having also found time to join the university Liberal Club – in part as a reaction against his parents’ socialism – his interest in politics fell away after leaving university and he embarked on a career in law.

Sir Menzies Campbell visits Cellardyke, Fife, part his constituency, in 2006. Picture: Alamy