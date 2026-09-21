The footballer was handed the ban under the controversial Single Justice Procedure (SJP) after his Rolls-Royce was clocked driving 6mph over the legal speed limit.

The player failed to tell police who was at the wheel when the car was caught by a speed camera driving at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of road in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on March 27, according to court documents.

The 34-year-old did not respond to the notice of the prosecution, brought by Cheshire Constabulary, and did not enter a plea to the charge.

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