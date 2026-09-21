Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah handed six-month driving ban for speeding in Rolls Royce
The star was caught speeding, with the judge handing down the sentence under the controversial Single Justice Procedure (SJP)
Former Liverpool footballer and Egyptian international Mohamed Salah has been handed a six-month driving ban.
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The footballer was handed the ban under the controversial Single Justice Procedure (SJP) after his Rolls-Royce was clocked driving 6mph over the legal speed limit.
The player failed to tell police who was at the wheel when the car was caught by a speed camera driving at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of road in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on March 27, according to court documents.
The 34-year-old did not respond to the notice of the prosecution, brought by Cheshire Constabulary, and did not enter a plea to the charge.
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A court official said he was prosecuted at Warrington Combined Court under the Single Justice Procedure, which sees magistrates sit in private hearings, and was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the Rolls Royce.
The Egypt national captain was handed a six-month driving ban and ordered to pay £1,044, the court spokeswoman said.
The speeding offence came days after Salah announced he would be leaving Liverpool following nine years with the team.
Announcing his departure on March 24, the club said he had “firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history”.
He scored 257 goals in 442 appearances for Liverpool, before transferring to Turkish side Trabzonspor following the 2025-26 season.