Peter Neal, 68, died on Monday after giving a speech at the end of a meeting of Attleborough town council

Peter Neal. Picture: Facebook

By Issy Clarke

A former mayor collapsed and died moments after giving a speech at a meeting of "Britain's craziest council".

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Attleborough town centre Queen's Square with the town sign, Norfolk, UK. Picture: Alamy

Mr Piddington told the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury: "It is heartbreaking that his life ended in the place where he had devoted so much of his time and service to the community." Mr Neal had spoken up from the public gallery to ask why the council's new clerk had joined the meeting via video link from Hampshire. He told councillors and members of the public: “Perhaps I’m old school and find it quite frightening that we’ve got somebody who’s our own town clerk some 250 miles away or something like that.” The local authority, where Mr Neal served as mayor between 2002 and 2003, has been labelled "battleborough" and "Britain's craziest council" after years of bitter rows.

Councillors have split off into warring sides since 2020, after a row over a pub lease gave way to a bitter factional dispute. Mr Piddington fell out with three councillors from the Taylor family after they revoked his lease from their pub claiming he failed to comply with terms. He accused Taila Taylor of failing to pay £10,000 she owed to a charity as a condition of a £20,000 legal settlement she won from the council in 2021 over defamation and unlawful removal from committee roles. There have since been allegations of members being shot with airsoft guns, a councillor pleading guilty to committing criminal damage while drunk, and Ms Taylor allegedly being hit by a car outside a pub owned by Mr Piddington.