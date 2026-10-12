The former head of MI6 has insisted he's 'very confident' of Russia's interference in Brexit, telling LBC the Kremlin has a tendency to "stir the pot" when it comes to democratic votes.

"You can be very confident that the Russians will take any divisive issue in our politics, whether that is Brexit, whether that is Scottish independence, whether that is migration, any one of these, and they will try and stir the pot," Sir Richard Moore told Andrew Marr.

The Reform UK leader took aim at Andy Burnham, going as far as branding the Prime Minister a "liar" after the PM claimed that Putin's Kremlin had meddled in the vote linked to Britain's EU departure.

Mr Moore's comments come despite Nigel Farage insisting on Monday that "there was no Russian interference" when it comes to Brexit.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr , the former intelligence chief added that he "would be surprised" if there wasn't Russian activity when it came to a subject that has divided Western democracy in such a way.

The Prime Minister said he had been briefed on the details of Russian links to the 2016 referendum after coming to office.

However, Burnham failed to outline whether such an attempt by the Kremlin had succeeded, nor detail the individuals responsible for uncovering the interference.

"So I wouldn't be at all surprised that there wasn't some activity from the Russians at that period. I would be surprised if there wasn't activity," the former MI6 chief told LBC.

"But the key thing, and I think Stephen Doughty made this point today, the Foreign Office Minister, is that judging the effectiveness of that type of intervention is much more difficult."

His comments come after Mr Doughty claimed on Monday that Vladimir Putin’s attempt to influence the Brexit referendum had ultimately failed in the wake of the PMs suggestion.

Foreign Office minister, Stephen Doughty, said the Kremlin “had not succeeded” in its alleged attempt to undermine the vote.

Describing the way in which such meddling is "deeply wired into the Russian intelligence mentality", Mr Moore detailed how such tactics can be traced "way back into Soviet times of the post-Russian Revolution".

"This type of active measures, the attempt to try and influence the debate in your— in the enemy countries, is just part of what they do."

He continued: "You'll have noticed over the last 5 to 10 years, certainly the last 5 years, we in the UK have sort of led the charge and other countries are getting braver about calling out states when they are involved in this type of thing, whether it is Russia or it is China or Iran or North Korea, who are the normal sort of 4 culprits.