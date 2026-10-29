Fatima Báñez, a former employment minister, is said to have been in one of the worst-affected carriages

(L-R) Julieta Gallego and Fatima Báñez. Picture: Facebook / Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A former Spanish employment minister and a 24-year-old athlete are among the first victims to be named following a deadly high-speed train collision which killed 69 people.

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Fatima Báñez, who served as employment minister from 2011 to 2018 under then-prime minister Mariano Rajoy, was confirmed by her party on Thursday as one of the victims. She is said to have been in one of the worst-affected carriages, according to Spanish reports. After leaving government, Ms Báñez moved into the private sector and became president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations (CEOE). Julieta Gallego, a 24-year-old long jumper, was also confirmed to have died. A member of Madrid-based club AD Sprint, Ms Gallego had “a life ahead of her that has been unjustly extinguished”, said Raúl Chapado, president of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation. Read more: Spain's history of train crashes after Toledo disaster death toll reaches 68 Read more: Spain declares three days of mourning after high-speed train disaster kills at least 69 - with dozens more in hospital

In a statement on X, the federation said: “The Spanish athletics family joins in the grief over the passing of Julieta Gallego, athlete of AD Sprint, in the train accident that occurred in Urda (Toledo).” It offered its support to her family, friends and club teammates. Gallego’s personal best in the long jump was 5.90 metres, set in Antequera in 2023 "There are blows that strike at the very heart of the athletics family. Today, the sport mourns the passing of Julieta, a life ahead of her that has been unjustly extinguished," Mr Chapado told Spanish media. Spain has entered three days of mourning after Wednesday's deadly train disaster - the second serious rail crash this year.

The president of the CEOE Foundation, Fatima Bañez. Picture: Europa Press News/Getty