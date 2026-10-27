Beatrice Keul accused the US President of sexually assaulting her in a Plaza Hotel suite in Manhattan in 1993 when she was 24.

Ms Keul told Judiciary Committee staff that she was raped by Trump in a Plaza Hotel suite in Manhattan when she was 24. Picture: House Judiciary Committee

By Georgia Bell

A former Miss Switzerland model has accused Donald Trump of raping her in 1993, in an assault which she says left her “bleeding and bruised”.

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Beatrice Keul accused the US President of sexually assaulting her in 1993 and told congressional staff it was rape. The allegations were made as part of a report examining Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and released by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday. Ms Keul told Judiciary Committee staff that she was raped by Trump in a Plaza Hotel suite in Manhattan when she was 24. She says she met Trump at a press luncheon while attending the American Dream Pageant, which partnered with the former businessman. Ms Keul says Trump promised to arrange her US visa and get her accepted to New York University through Paolo Zampolli, who was until earlier this month a member of his administration. Read more: Trump's attempt to overturn E Jean Carroll sexual assault verdict rejected by Supreme Court Read more: Trump knew about Epstein's abuse, police chief claimed in FBI interview

She says she also spent at least 10 minutes talking to Epstein at the same event, who she said claimed to have planned “many parties with Don.” Ms Keul says that later that day Trump invited her to a hotel suite where he “grabbed Keul from behind and forcibly raped her,” causing “bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body,” according to the report. After the assault, Ms Keul claims that Trump made her promise not to tell anyone, reaffirming his promise to secure her visa and admission to college. She alleges that because her passport had been taken from her on her arrival, she was not able to leave the contest after the assault, the report says. After returning to Switzerland, she did not participate in another Trump-sponsored pageant in Hawaii some weeks later, according to Time magazine.

The White House has denied the allegations and says that President Trump has been 'fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein'. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty