Former Miss Switzerland accuses Donald Trump of rape
Beatrice Keul accused the US President of sexually assaulting her in a Plaza Hotel suite in Manhattan in 1993 when she was 24.
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A former Miss Switzerland model has accused Donald Trump of raping her in 1993, in an assault which she says left her “bleeding and bruised”.
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Beatrice Keul accused the US President of sexually assaulting her in 1993 and told congressional staff it was rape.
The allegations were made as part of a report examining Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and released by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday.
Ms Keul told Judiciary Committee staff that she was raped by Trump in a Plaza Hotel suite in Manhattan when she was 24.
She says she met Trump at a press luncheon while attending the American Dream Pageant, which partnered with the former businessman.
Ms Keul says Trump promised to arrange her US visa and get her accepted to New York University through Paolo Zampolli, who was until earlier this month a member of his administration.
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She says she also spent at least 10 minutes talking to Epstein at the same event, who she said claimed to have planned “many parties with Don.”
Ms Keul says that later that day Trump invited her to a hotel suite where he “grabbed Keul from behind and forcibly raped her,” causing “bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body,” according to the report.
After the assault, Ms Keul claims that Trump made her promise not to tell anyone, reaffirming his promise to secure her visa and admission to college.
She alleges that because her passport had been taken from her on her arrival, she was not able to leave the contest after the assault, the report says.
After returning to Switzerland, she did not participate in another Trump-sponsored pageant in Hawaii some weeks later, according to Time magazine.
The White House has denied the allegations and says that President Trump has been “fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein.”
White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis says: “This ‘report’ is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements.”
Ms Keul has previously spoken out about her sexual assault allegations against Trump but the report provided new information regarding the alleged rape, and reviews similar accounts of other Trump accusers.
The report also comprises of allegations from four other women who have accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in connection with the Epstein investigation.
The allegations span from the mid-1980s to the 1990s and had all been previously made public via interviews or FBI testimony, which have been published as part of the Epstein files.