Former MP Crispin Blunt has been charged with four drugs offences, prosecutors said.

The 65-year-old, who once represented Reigate, is accused of one count of possessing a class A drug and three of possessing a class B drug.

The charges were brought after police searches of his home in Horley as part of a separate investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: "We have decided to charge Crispin Blunt, 65, with four drugs offences - one count of possessing a controlled drug of Class A and three counts of possessing a controlled drug of Class B.

"The charges follow police attendance at Mr Blunt's home address in Horley on October 25 2023, which was in relation to a separate matter.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

"We have worked closely with Surrey Police as they have carried out their investigation.

"We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Mr Blunt will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 25.

The class A drug is alleged to be methylamphetamine, and the class B drugs are alleged to be GBL, cannabis and amphetamine.