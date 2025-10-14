Former Olympic coach Vicente Modahl has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a child.

Modahl, whose full name is Jose Vicente Leiva-Modahl, is accused of a number of sex offences, alleged to have taken place between 2012 and 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The Norwegian national, the husband of former Commonwealth Games 800m champion Diane Modahl, is accused of two counts of raping a child and five counts of sexually assaulting a child.

He is also charged with two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of assault by penetration of a child, the CPS said.

