A former police officer who was once the commanding officer of Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has been jailed for ten-and-a-half years for raping a woman. Picture: Kent Police

By Chay Quinn

A former police officer who was once the commanding officer of Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has been jailed for ten-and-a-half years for raping a woman.

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Former chief inspector Glen Mahony, 54, was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against the woman at his home in Rochester, Kent. One of the rapes and the sexual assault were committed while she was asleep, Kent Police said. Mahony was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday and placed on the sex offenders register for life. He was a serving Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) chief inspector when he was arrested in March 2022. He was immediately suspended and later resigned, the force said. Read More: Former police officer jailed for sending sexual messages to girl, 14, he met on duty Read More: Former police officer convicted of raping two women appeals 15-year sentence

Mahony and Couzens had served together for about four years in a small CNC unit at Dungeness power station in Kent. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Mahony and Couzens had served together for about four years in a small CNC unit at Dungeness power station in Kent. Couzens was a police constable and Mahony was an inspector responsible for overseeing the unit. Mahony was promoted to chief inspector around the time Couzens transferred to the Metropolitan Police in 2018. Mahony was later found to have sent sexist and misogynistic messages to WhatsApp groups that included six fellow officers. He resigned the day before a misconduct hearing in January. The panel found that he would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he still been serving. The six officers faced separate misconduct meetings and each received a written warning. CNC Chief Constable Simon Chesterman described Mahony's crimes as "despicable" and praised the victim's bravery in supporting the investigation and giving evidence.

Mahony was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday and placed on the sex offenders register for life. Picture: PjrNews/Alamy