Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A former police officer carried out unnecessary strip searches on young men in custody to sexually abuse them, a court has heard.

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Gerald Hutchings, 66, a former police inspector with Hampshire Police, is accused of making young men remove their clothes before subjecting them to sexual assaults. Bristol Crown Court heard eight complainants allege they were abused by Hutchings at police stations in the Hampshire area over an eight-year period. Simon Jones, prosecuting, said the complainants were taken to Hutchings’ private office at the police station, where he forced them to strip. “This case concerns misconduct in public office and sexual offending by the defendant, Gerald Hutchings, a former police inspector, who repeatedly over an eight-year period abused his position of authority by conducting strip searches on young men who had been arrested and under his care,” Mr Jones said. Read more: Nursery worker who raped and abused children as young as two jailed for 24 years Read more: UK could face 'fuel rationing' if Iran's blockade of Strait of Hormuz continues, former BP chief claims

Gerald Hutchings, 66, a former police inspector with Hampshire Police, is accused of making young men remove their clothes before subjecting them to sexual assaults. Picture: Alamy

“The searches had no justification for being undertaken. They were always done in the defendant’s private office, out of the watchful eyes of any other police officer. “We say the defendant used his position of authority under the guise of strip searches to commit sexual offences.” The court heard the complainants – aged in their late teens to early 30s and who cannot be identified for legal reasons – had been arrested for minor offences, such as shoplifting and possessing cannabis. They would then be taken to Hutchings’ office, where he told them to strip, the court was told. “They didn’t really have a choice,” Mr Jones said. “There was no reason for him to have any direct contact with any of these individuals. “This was a defendant who was able to take advantage of naive young men who came to stand in front of him.” Referring to one of the complainants, Mr Jones said: “His evidence sets out how he was belittled and humiliated.”

Police lamp outside a police station hampshire 2007. Picture: Alamy