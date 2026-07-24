One man told the court he had been a “happy-go-lucky 21-year-old” until he was abused by Hutchings, leaving him feeling “disgusting, belittled and ashamed”.

Hutchings, 67, a former inspector with Hampshire Police, abused 18 male victims - aged between 17 and 31 at the time - at various police stations across the force area between 1999 and 2007. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Georgia Rowe

A former police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual offences relating to unnecessary strip searches on young men in custody.

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Gerard Hutchings, 67, a former inspector with Hampshire Police, abused 18 male victims – aged between 17 and 31 at the time – at various police stations across the force area between 1999 and 2007. Bristol Crown Court heard how Hutchings carried out the offences while alone with the victims, who had been arrested for minor offences, and sexually assaulted some of them during the procedures. He admitted 17 counts of misconduct in public office and was then convicted of a further 11 charges relating to sexual offending following a 10-day trial in March. These charges were five indecent assaults, five of causing a person to engage in a sexual activity without consent, and one of misconduct in public office. Read more: Drunk father who shook his four-week-old baby son to death because he 'wouldn't take his bottle' jailed for life Read more: Moment brazen thieves raid high street Boots store - as police swoop in to make arrests within minutes

Former police inspector Gerard Hutchings has been jailed after abusing his position of authority to sexually abuse young men in police custody over an eight-year period.



Compliance obtained through the misuse of authority is not consent.



Read more: https://t.co/QAd6zVhrQk pic.twitter.com/wMRVfZgj0i — Crown Prosecution Service (@CPSUK) July 24, 2026

Judge William Hart told Hutchings that his abuse of the victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was “made more grave by the seniority of your rank”. “Any decent and professional police officer, and thankfully almost all police officers fall into that category, would be sickened by your exploitation of these young men,” the judge said. He told Hutchings: “All the offences involve abusing your power and position of authority as a police inspector to conduct, in private, completely unwarranted strip searches of male detainees and, in the case of those who gave evidence in the trial, to indecently assault them and cause them to engage in sexual activity against their will and without their consent. “You enjoyed both the humiliation and obtained some perverted sexual gratification from what you did. “This was a course of abusive conduct, stretching over many years and involving many victims.” Judge Hart commended officers from Hampshire Police who had investigated Hutchings, who he said “may well have restored the faith of many victims in the police”. People in the public gallery – including victims – clapped from the public gallery after this remark. The judge also commended the victims for their bravery.

Gerard Hutchings, 67, a former inspector with Hampshire Police, abused 18 male victims – aged between 17 and 31 at the time. Picture: Alamy

The defendant, of Ashurst, Southampton, was sacked in 2007 and jailed for 16 months at Lewes Crown Court the following year after admitting 10 counts of misconduct in a pubic office for similar offending. Police launched a fresh investigation in 2020, following a new report, and used Hutchings’ police notebook along with custody records to identify 373 people he had been in contact with at police station. All of these people were visited by officers, with 17 of them providing video statements detailing how they had been subjected to unwarranted strip searches by Hutchings. Prosecuting, Simon Jones said: “The case concerns misconduct in public office and sexual offending by the defendant, a former police inspector, who repeatedly over an eight-year period abused his position of authority by conducting strip searches of young men who had been arrested and were in his care.” Mr Jones told the court there was “no justification” for the victims to undergo strip searches, with some having already accepted cautions or reprimands, and there was an “imbalance of power” between them and Hutchings. “The defendant used his position of authority and the guise of these searches to indecently assault and cause sexual activity to be engaged without the consent of the victim in this case,” he said. On Friday, a number of men who had been abused by Hutchings read victim personal statements to describe the impact of his offending. One told Hutchings: “You, a senior officer, acted in a calculating and predatory way which tainted my innocence. “I was groomed to silence as a minor by an adult – you – for your own sexual perversion.” Another man described how hearing police sirens had for years left him “wracked by surging anxiety, then deep, seething disdain”. One man told the court he had been a “happy go lucky 21-year-old” until he was abused by Hutchings, leaving him feeling “disgusting, belittled and ashamed”.

Bristol Crown Court heard how Hutchings carried out the offences while alone with the victims, who had been arrested for minor offences, and sexually assaulted some of them during the procedures. Picture: Alamy